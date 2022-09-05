Drift: Art and Dark Matter—Curatorial Tour and Artist Performance

Drift: Art and Dark Matter curator Sunny Kerr will lead us through the exhibition’s interdisciplinary themes, exploring how Drift’s artists approach dark matter. Following the tour, artist Nadia Lichtig will present an in-person engagement with her artwork Blank Spots, featured in Drift. Register in advance

A program of the exhibition Drift: Art and Dark Matter, on view until October 8th. Drift: Art and Dark Matter is a residency and exhibition project organized by the Agnes Etherington Art Centre, in partnership with the Arthur B. McDonald Canadian Astroparticle Physics Research Institute and SNOLAB. Four artists of national and international stature were invited to make new work while engaging with physicists, chemists, and engineers contributing to the search for dark matter at SNOLAB’s facility in Sudbury, two kilometres below the surface of the Earth.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration required.

Image: Artist Nadia Lichtig photographing the drift entrance to SNOLAB. Photo: Zac Kenny.