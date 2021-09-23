Edwina Sandys

Iona Studio presents Woman Free, an exhibition of works by the British born, New York-based artist. Oct 2-30. 190 McCaul. https://www.ionastudio.ca/contact

Among the works selected for the exhibition by curator David Liss, are a trio of recent sculptural works based upon Christa: a bronze resin cast of the crucified figure; an arrangement of fragments cast from the figure, Christa (Fragments), and Christa (Void), a cross with the figure represented by an empty form representing her distinctive approach to the interplay between form and space. Other works in the show will include maquettes for some of her most important public commissions, as well as a selection of paintings and prints that reflect her playful approach to colour, form and subject.

Iona Studio is a new, privately-owned cultural space in the heart of Toronto that will develop exhibitions and projects related to contemporary art and other cultural forms.