Our collective of Fine Arts students from Centennial College presents EMERGENCE, a collection of work inspired by our present day, our movement into tomorrow, and our personal development as emerging artists. We have created a series of paintings and mixed media pieces that express our individual and mutual experiences and communicate moments and situations that break the passivity of the spectator.

This collection creates intense personal moments to lure the viewer into our world, and to the varied forms of artistic work among us. As a collective, we all employ different techniques and concepts to convey our inner selves; some works are characterized by the use of everyday objects, the discovery of life outdoors as spring announces its arrival, renewal as we glimpse emerging from the pandemic, or the deepest abstraction of our thoughts and emotions. We’ve all taken our daily life as subject matter while commenting on the aesthetic of the world around us; visions that reflect sensation, contemplation, and humouristic elements. Our work doesn’t reference only recognizable form, but the deconstruction of it so that meaning is shifted, and possible interpretation becomes multifaceted.

The show runs from Wednesday, March 16 to Sunday, April 3 at the Leslie Grove Gallery, open from 12-5 PM. The Opening is on March 17 at 7 pm. lesliegrovegallery.ca