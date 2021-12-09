Readers' Choice 2021

(en)compass – Art From The PH 1:1 Mentorship Program

Dec 9, 2021

3 3 people viewed this event.

(en)compass: art from the PH 1:1 mentorship program is an exhibition created in a first-time partnership between Project: Humanity and Propeller Art Gallery. Featuring the compelling works of both youth artists-on-the-margins and their artist-mentors, this show tells the story of how creative minds came together online over the past year and a half in pursuit of connection, self-expression and affirming relationships within an arts practice. 

(en)compass movingly conveys — through works ranging from painting to photography, digital creations to audio installations — how the arts have become a hope-inducing way to navigate pandemic waters. 

Works by Sarah Grace Okello, Manjus, Yoke, Brodi-Tyler Dawson, Future Ghost, Michaela Tran, and others. 

Opening Reception: December 21, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Registration through Eventbrite.

Please join us in the gallery on the opening day of December 21st from 5:00 pm  – 8:00 pm. There will be live performances featuring PH 1:1 affiliated artists every hour starting at 5 pm. Gallery capacity is limited to 25 attendees.

Gallery Tours: December 22, 23, 29 & 30, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm. Registration through Eventbrite. A Project: Humanity representative will be available on-site to speak about the work being presented. Capacity is limited to 25 attendees.

Visiting Hours:

December 21, 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm
December 22, 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm
December 23, 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm
December 29, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
December 30, 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm
(Gallery closed December 24th to 28th)

Additional Details

Location Address - 30 Abell St.

Event Price - free

Date And Time

Wed, Dec 22nd, 2021 @ 2:00 PM
to Thu, Dec 30th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM

Event Types

Art Exhibition

Event Category

Art

