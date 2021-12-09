(en)compass: art from the PH 1:1 mentorship program is an exhibition created in a first-time partnership between Project: Humanity and Propeller Art Gallery. Featuring the compelling works of both youth artists-on-the-margins and their artist-mentors, this show tells the story of how creative minds came together online over the past year and a half in pursuit of connection, self-expression and affirming relationships within an arts practice.

(en)compass movingly conveys — through works ranging from painting to photography, digital creations to audio installations — how the arts have become a hope-inducing way to navigate pandemic waters.

Works by Sarah Grace Okello, Manjus, Yoke, Brodi-Tyler Dawson, Future Ghost, Michaela Tran, and others.

Opening Reception: December 21, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Registration through Eventbrite.

Please join us in the gallery on the opening day of December 21st from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. There will be live performances featuring PH 1:1 affiliated artists every hour starting at 5 pm. Gallery capacity is limited to 25 attendees.

Gallery Tours: December 22, 23, 29 & 30, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm. Registration through Eventbrite. A Project: Humanity representative will be available on-site to speak about the work being presented. Capacity is limited to 25 attendees.

Visiting Hours:

December 21, 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm

December 22, 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm

December 23, 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm

December 29, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

December 30, 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm

(Gallery closed December 24th to 28th)