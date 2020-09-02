Erika DeFreitas: an object, a gesture, a scene (II)

Thinking through the dichotomy of absence and presence, Erika DeFreitas continues a body of work that responds to two cloaked public sculptures encountered by the artist. DeFreitas explores the notions of what remains, what is suggested, and the possibilities that lie in ambiguity. The works shown at the Visual Arts Centre of Clarington will include a series of new and existing works in the form of works on paper, video and photography.

Sep 8-Nov 8. vac.ca

Please visit our website before you come to see us learn more about what protocols and guidelines we are asking our visitors to follow in order to keep everyone safe and comfortable.