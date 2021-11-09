Exposed Art Marketplace

New restaurants

Nov 9, 2021

Hosted in a historic 100 year old toy factory loft in the heart of Leslieville, the event will feature a gallery wall, local vendors including painting and illustration, jewelry, crystals, vintage apparel, baked goods and a live DJ.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/exposed-art-night-6th-edition-tickets-200578925967

Additional Details

Location Address - 276 Carlaw Avenue, suite 308

Event Price - 11.62

Date And Time
Mon, Nov 22nd, 2021 @ 06:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

