Exposed Art Marketplace

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Hosted in a historic 100 year old toy factory loft in the heart of Leslieville, the event will feature a.
Hosted in a historic 100 year old toy factory loft in the heart of Leslieville, the event will feature a gallery wall, local vendors including painting and illustration, jewelry, crystals, vintage apparel, baked goods and a live DJ.
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/exposed-art-night-6th-edition-tickets-200578925967
Location Address - 276 Carlaw Avenue, suite 308
Event Price - 11.62