F8 Photography Collective Exhibition – Abstracts & Abstractions

F8 Photography Collective celebrates its twelfth year of creating contemporary photography, with an exhibition in Toronto’s Annex area. F8 members Maureen Littlewood, Catherine MacKinnon, Rod Trider, John Wallace are participating along with guest artists Kersti Meema, Colleen Pollack, and Anthony Schatzky. Nov 2-8. reception 5-8 pm, Nov 5 and 2-5 pm, Nov 6. Women’s Art Association of Canada Dignam Gallery, 23 Prince Arthur.

In this exhibit, each artist directs his or her talents to present Abstract images or Abstractions of things. In many cases leaving the works open to personal interpretation. Images of the ordinary and extraordinary invite the viewer to consider their own understanding of the image. Some work is representational with abstract elements, some is all non-representational. Fragments and diversity of techniques also provoke our minds.

Dignam Gallery hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 2 – 5 pm, by appointment during regular hours, call 416-922-2060.

Join us in the historic setting of The Women’s Art Association, one of Toronto’s cultural gems near the Royal Ontario Museum. The Dignam Gallery can be reached by TTC: St. George Station (Bedford exit), or on foot. Green-P Parking is also available at 9 Bedford Road.

At the Gallery, COVID-19 guidelines regarding masks, distancing and double vaccinations apply for the safety of all.

