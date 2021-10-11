Halloween

Best Movies on Netflix

Faded, but Beautiful

A juried art show in the newly opened Art of Emotions gallery. Previously it hosted a Federation of Canadian Artists,.

Oct 11, 2021

Faded, but Beautiful

6 6 people viewed this event.

A juried art show in the newly opened Art of Emotions gallery. Previously it hosted a Federation of Canadian Artists, Toronto Chapter exhibition, and now it opens its own show, where artworks are chosen based on their emotional investment, introspection and concentration on the inner world. Oct 16-30. Art of Emotions Gallery, 318 Oakwood. http://www.artofemotionsgallery.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 318 Oakwood Avenue

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 16th, 2021 @ 11:00 AM to
Sat, Oct 30th, 2021 @ 04:00 PM

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine