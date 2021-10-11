Faded, but Beautiful

- News
A juried art show in the newly opened Art of Emotions gallery. Previously it hosted a Federation of Canadian Artists, Toronto Chapter exhibition, and now it opens its own show, where artworks are chosen based on their emotional investment, introspection and concentration on the inner world. Oct 16-30. Art of Emotions Gallery, 318 Oakwood. http://www.artofemotionsgallery.com
Location Address - 318 Oakwood Avenue
Event Price - Free