Fall Exhibitions: Toronto Shuttle Bus Reception

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Bringing together over 15 local, national and international artists, the Visual Arts Centre of Clarington (VAC) is excited to present.
Bringing together over 15 local, national and international artists, the Visual Arts Centre of Clarington (VAC) is excited to present 3 exhibitions featuring community-relevant and critical projects. A free shuttle bus leaving Toronto will take 30 pre-registered guests to our grounds for a private reception from noon – 2 pm. Reserve. https://www.vac.ca/whats-on/present
Location Address - 143 Simpson, Bowmanville, Ontario L1C 3K8
Event Price - Free
Location ID - 561469