Oct 18, 2021

Fall Exhibitions: Toronto Shuttle Bus Reception

Bringing together over 15 local, national and international artists, the Visual Arts Centre of Clarington (VAC) is excited to present 3 exhibitions featuring community-relevant and critical projects. A free shuttle bus leaving Toronto will take 30 pre-registered guests to our grounds for a private reception from noon – 2 pm. Reserve. https://www.vac.ca/whats-on/present

Location Address - 143 Simpson, Bowmanville, Ontario L1C 3K8

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 30th, 2021 @ 10:30 AM
to 03:00 PM

Art Exhibition

Art

