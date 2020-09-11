Fall Forecast

Group show curated by Tatum Dooley and featuring work by Marissa Y Alexander, Anni Spadafora, Kizi Spielmann Rose and Alex Kisilevich. Sept 11-Oct 3. Reception and curator’s talk 2-3 pm and 3-4 pm, Sept 19. We kindly ask that visitors book their time slot with us in advance. In order to maintain physical distancing measures we are limiting each time slot and request that you wear a face mask.

Tatum Dooley is a writer based in Toronto. Her work has appeared in Artforum, Bordercrossings, Canadian Art, Garage Magazine, Lapham’s Quarterly, The Walrus and more. If you have any questions, please email us at info@diannawitte.com.