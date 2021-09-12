Family Garden: Converging Harmonies refers to the nurture, growth and development of creativity in sister artists Kate Taylor and Helen Utsal family. Growing up with a shared love and appreciation for the beauty in Nature, the sister’s artworks converge in similar subjects, colours and scale. Like singers harmonizing, the painters share a song together of Nature’s garden in their own voices, their paintings informing and responding to each other, creating a visual dialogue of joyful expression and serene gratitude. Sep 15-25, opening Sep 15 from 6-8 pm. Leslie Grove Gallery, 1158 Queen E.

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday 12-5 PM.

