Farben Freude: Joy, Colour & Whimsy

Joy, colour and whimsy: That’s what two artists, Paula Hartmann and Carolin Lindner, are bringing with their exhibit to Back Lane Studios in April. Titled Farben Freude, their show opens Thursday, April 14, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. and continues to Saturday, April 23. It’s a perfect way to welcome Spring and new beginnings.

Paula is fascinated by the Polish folk art tradition of pajaki — colourful mobiles fashioned from straw and paper flowers. They were made for celebrations, such as Christmas, Easter and marriages, and to bring happiness and prosperity to households. Carolin creates whimsical dreamlike collages, featuring flowers, animals and figures (mainly female) in the landscapes.

Both artists are offering workshops for small groups — Paula in pajaki making; Carolin, a collage-making session for kids and their parents. For more information, go to the Back Lane Studios website.

Show Details:

Join us for the (free) opening on Thursday, April 14 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. The show continues through April 23.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16; Monday, April 18; Saturday, April 23.

By appointment: Call 647-313-1654.