Fashion Revolution Week – Opening Night

We are inviting you to join the Fashion Revolution Toronto in showcasing a diverse group of makers to draw attention to the profound social inequities and environmental abuses within the world of fashion. We will have an opening reception on Tuesday, April 19th at the Centre for Social Innovation (CSI Spadina) – 192 Spadina Ave on the main floor from 6-9pm. Free. Register on eventbrite.com

This is an opportunity to celebrate the work of these artists as well as a time to take action towards the destructive industry through Fash Rev’s Letter writing campaign and an opportunity to learn from our educational resource bank.

If you can’t attend the opening reception the exhibit will be open and accessible to the public during Fashion Revolution Week April 18-24 with the theme MONEY FASHION POWER. We will be exhibiting the pieces at the Spadina Centre for Social Innovation (CSI), in the heart of Toronto’s textile district.

This is a week of action, we have curated a number of virtual and in person events and tools that anybody can take part in and use.This is a week to demand accountability, redistribution of wealth and power from the people, brands and systems causing this harm to people and the planet. On Saturday April 23rd we will also be partnering with T.O. the Good Swap, for a clothing swap, happening at CSI Spadina from 12-3 pm.