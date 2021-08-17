FIELDWORK: Digital Studio Showing

FIELDWORK is an intimate visual meditation; a moving archive of bodies – submerging and emerging with their surroundings.

Directed by DA Hoskins and guided by the sounds of Omar Rivero it is an intimate and collaborative exploration of isolation and togetherness early on in the pandemic with 15 artists in 6 countries.

Join us August 26 for a digital studio showing at 7pm with artist Q&A and/or gain access the film anytime between August 26-September 2.