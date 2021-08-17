COVID-19

Aug 17, 2021

8 8 people viewed this event.

Fieldwork is an intimate visual meditation; a moving archive of bodies – submerging and emerging with their surroundings. Directed by DA Hoskins and guided by the sounds of Omar Rivero it is an intimate and collaborative exploration of isolation and togetherness early on in the pandemic with 15 artists in 6 countries.

Digital studio showing Aug 26 at 7 pm with artist Q&A and/or gain access the film anytime between Aug 26-Sep 2. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/fieldwork-digital-studio-showing-tickets-165417605511

Additional Details

Event Price - Free or Donation

Your Email Address - info@thedietrichgroup.com

Date And Time
2021-08-26 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-09-02

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Virtual Event

Event Tags

