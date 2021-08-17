Fieldwork is an intimate visual meditation; a moving archive of bodies – submerging and emerging with their surroundings. Directed by DA Hoskins and guided by the sounds of Omar Rivero it is an intimate and collaborative exploration of isolation and togetherness early on in the pandemic with 15 artists in 6 countries.

Digital studio showing Aug 26 at 7 pm with artist Q&A and/or gain access the film anytime between Aug 26-Sep 2. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/fieldwork-digital-studio-showing-tickets-165417605511