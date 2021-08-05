Fine Art Mosaics Exhibition by Ontario Mosaic Artists

Toronto, ON – For the first time in Ontario, an exhibition devoted entirely to mosaic art will showcase the works of some of the province’s finest mosaicists. Andamento: Re-inventing the Ancient Mosaic Flow in a Contemporary Style, will run from August 25 to September 12, 2021, at the Leslie Grove Gallery, 1158 Queen St. E. in the eclectic Toronto neighbourhood of Leslieville.

Opening Reception: Thursday, August 26, 2021, 6-8 pm.

The exhibition will present an exceptional collection of contemporary mosaic art, in a range of styles, techniques, and dimensions. The 17 participants include emerging and internationally acclaimed artists whose works present new and exciting approaches to the ancient art form. On display will be mosaic art made of glass, stone, ceramics, found objects, metal, and more. Be sure to view in person captivating nature scenes in glass, various mixed-media abstract artworks, a politically charged piece or two, and some remarkable sculptures.

“The Leslie Grove gallery exhibition is an exciting opportunity for us to meet mosaic makers from across Ontario, lift off the weight of the past 18 months and celebrate each other and our art!” says Kathryn Spooner Bossy.

Ontario Mosaic Artists is also excited to announce that a one-of-a-kind mosaic will be raffled off at the end of the exhibition. The mosaic, designed and created by the 6 founding members of the group, will be on display at the gallery for the entire exhibition.

The exhibition will feature work by the following artists: Pippa Beck, Ottawa; Angèle Blasutti, Toronto; Kathryn Spooner Bossy, Haley Station; Patrizia Brasch, Toronto; Judy Breau, Toronto; Roberto Centazzo, Toronto; Thomas Faires, Toronto; Jenny May Gifford, London; Jean Loney, Fergus; Elena Martoglio, Oakville; Valerie McGarry, Whitby; Mehtap Mertdogan, Toronto; Heather J. Smith, Cornwall; Amanda Stapells, Toronto; Cathy Taylor, Minden; Heather Vollans, Brantford; Karen Ylitalo, Sudbury.

About Ontario Mosaic Artists: Ontario Mosaic Artists was formed at the end of 2019, to build and strengthen the community of mosaicists in the province, and to promote the art form. The OMA committee currently consists of Angèle Blasutti, Patrizia Brasch, Elena Martoglio, Mehtap Mertdogan, Valerie McGarry, and Amanda Stapells.

SOCIAL MEDIA: instagram.com/ontariomosaic • facebook.com/groups/1031567933999340