Floyd Kuptana: From Another World

Works by an innovative artist working in, and confidently expanding, northern and Inuit art traditions.
From another world: Celebrating Floyd Kuptana, 1964 -2021.
Works in stone, paint, pastel and paper.
An exhibit in multiple galleries on several floors, through 2022, including some for sale from the private collection of Jean Paul Albert, a long-time collaborator of Kuptana’s.
Tuesdays – Saturdays 12 – 5:30pm.
Location Address - 80 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - Free
