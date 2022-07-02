Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 2, 2022

Floyd Kuptana: From Another World

Works by an innovative artist working in, and confidently expanding, northern and Inuit art traditions.

From another world: Celebrating Floyd Kuptana, 1964 -2021.
Works in stone, paint, pastel and paper.

An exhibit in multiple galleries on several floors, through 2022, including some for sale from the private collection of Jean Paul Albert, a long-time collaborator of Kuptana’s.
Tuesdays – Saturdays 12 – 5:30pm.

Location Address - 80 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - Free

Tue, Jul 5th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM
to Fri, Sep 2nd, 2022 @ 05:30 PM

Gallery Arcturus

Art Exhibition

Art

