The Gardiner Museum presents an exhibition by Toronto sculptor David Constantino Salazar of over 500 individually hand-sculpted, wall-mounted pieces produced in red clay and created during Salazar’s month-long residency. Aug 21-29. Free. 111 Queen’s Park. https://www.gardinermuseum.on.ca/event/forever-bird-botanicals

Upon entering the Exhibition Hall, the viewer is confronted by what appears to be a flock of birds that have flown directly into the wall. There is an ambiguity between the recognizable bird anatomy and the plant forms that make up each amorphous shape.

Inspired by folk tales and allegories passed on from his grandparents in Ecuador, Salazar poignantly asks the viewer to contemplate the cultural symbolism associated with birds such as freedom, love, divinity, and peace, juxtaposed with the bird’s abrupt metaphorical loss of flight and its transformation from bird to plant. He encourages the viewer to ponder the concept of human resilience and what life looks like after trauma, an idea especially pertinent as we begin to recover from the impact of the global pandemic.

Forever (Bird-Botanicals) is presented in partnership with members of Workman Arts, a Toronto-based arts organization that promotes a greater understanding of mental health and addiction. Admission is free to the public.