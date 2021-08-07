- News
Visual Arts Centre of Clarington group exhibition by 7 artists who explore the relationship between cultural archeology and decolonial future building. Through the exploration of different “counter futurisms” including Afghan, Palestinian, Indigenous, and Afro-Futurism, each project employs polyphonic communities’ artefacts and their respective cultural histories as the building blocks to imagine diverse fictional realities divorced from Eurocentric subjugation. Aug 7 to Sept 23. 143 Simpson, Bowmanville. https://www.vac.ca/fossilized-sunshine.html
Location - Visual Arts Centre of Clarington
Your Email Address - communications@vac.ca
Venue Address - 143 Simpson Avenue, Bowmanville, Ontario, L1C 2H9