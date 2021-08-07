COVID-19

Visual Arts Centre of Clarington group exhibition by 7 artists who explore the relationship between cultural archeology and decolonial future.

Aug 7, 2021

Visual Arts Centre of Clarington group exhibition by 7 artists who explore the relationship between cultural archeology and decolonial future building. Through the exploration of different “counter futurisms” including Afghan, Palestinian, Indigenous, and Afro-Futurism, each project employs polyphonic communities’ artefacts and their respective cultural histories as the building blocks to imagine diverse fictional realities divorced from Eurocentric subjugation. Aug 7 to Sept 23. 143 Simpson, Bowmanville. https://www.vac.ca/fossilized-sunshine.html

Additional Details

Location - Visual Arts Centre of Clarington

Your Email Address - communications@vac.ca

Venue Address - 143 Simpson Avenue, Bowmanville, Ontario, L1C 2H9

Date And Time
2021-08-07 @ 10:00 AM to
2021-09-23 @ 04:00 PM

Location
143 Simpson Avenue, Bowmanville, Ontario, L1C 2H9, Visual Arts Centre of Clarington

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Location Page

Visual Arts Centre of Clarington

