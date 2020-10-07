Freedom Fighters: Ethiopia

In this series, Dawit Tibebu, an Ethiopian Journalist and Photographer, explores the European colonization mission to Africa, focusing on Ethiopia and their sustained resistance to the Italians’ plan to expand their colonial empire. His photographs portray some of the living national heroes who were part of the second Ethio-Italian war directly and indirectly.

Oct 8-Nov 1, at Black Artists’ Networks In Dialogue (BAND) Gallery.

bandgallery.com/current-exhibitions-and-events/freedomfighters

Please note: The gallery is closed due to COVID19 restrictions. To visit the exhibition, book an appointment here.