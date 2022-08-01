G.B. Jones Exhibition Opening and Book Signing

G.B. Jones

August 6-September 10, 2022

Organized by Kunstverein Toronto in collaboration with D St-Amour

Hosted by Cooper Cole, 1134 Dupont Street, Toronto, Canada

August 6, 2022, 5-7pm

G.B. Jones (b. 1965, Bowmanville, Canada) is recognized for many accomplishments: for the success of her post-punk band Fifth Column (1981-2002), the widespread influence of the many queer punk zines she co-authored, including J.D.s, Double Bill and Hide, her coining of the term “queercore,” and her prolific work as a “no-budget” filmmaker, scene photographer and visual artist. Her drawing series, “Tom Girls,” originally published in J.D.s, replaced Tom of Finland’s iconic, “hyper-virile studs” with bold, uncompromising leather dykes, co-opting Finland’s objectified, male-on-male erotica and presenting a world of “nasty female role models.”[1]

In 1994, Feature gallery and the publishing imprint Instituting Contemporary Idea in New York released G.B. Jones, a monograph compiling Jones’ “Tom Girls” drawings alongside show and film posters, record covers, comics and commissioned writing. As part of a campaign by the Canadian Border Services agency against allegedly pornographic or immoral materials in the 1990s, copies of Jones’ book were seized by the Canada Border Services Agency and barred from entering the country on the charge of depicting “bondage.” Jones was later informed that the seized copies had been burned by Border Control agents.

Twenty-seven years later, in collaboration with Jones, Kunstverein Toronto is putting G.B. Jones back in circulation in Canada. A re-publication of the book will launch on August 6 alongside an exhibition of related drawings, photographs, posters, ephemera and tributes that reflect the reach and influence of Jones’ heterogenous practice, both at the time of the original release of G.B. Jones, and today.

The artist will be signing copies of the book at Cooper Cole gallery on August 6 from 5-7pm.

Please email Kunstverein Toronto at info@kvtoronto.com for more information.

