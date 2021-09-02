Gallery Weekend Toronto

For four days, Toronto’s galleries open their doors to the public and offer a variety of activities in Toronto. This is the perfect time to discover numerous exhibitions and to meet and exchange with gallery owners, artists and other important players in the art world. Take advantage of the programming offered for this event in the galleries, on the web and on social networks: visits with artists, curators, discussions, etc.

Gallery Weekend is an international event presented in the world’s major cities: Berlin, Paris, London, Brussels, Chicago, Warsaw, Beijing, Budapest, Mexico City, Milan, Barcelona, Madrid, Santiago, and many more. This year, the Contemporary Art Galleries Association has decided to participate in this international trend and to present the first Gallery Weekend in Canada, taking place in Montreal in June 2021. After the success of the Montreal edition, the AGAC repeats this time in Toronto presenting the first edition of this event in the city!