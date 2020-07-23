Summer at Union Boardwalk

For the first time, Union Station’s Sir John A. McDonald Plaza at Front Street will be home to Union Boardwalk – an immersive outdoor art installation open to all, from Aug 10th -Sept 25th.

Showcases interdisciplinary Toronto artist Javid Jah’s ‘The Universe Within’, a series of artworks that convey the union between the individual human and the Universe at large. Lush green spaces plants.

To ensure visitors are practicing safe, social distancing protocols, Union Station staff, and ground markers will be on-site throughout the installation. Open daily, 7 am-9 pm. Best enjoyed during daylight hours.