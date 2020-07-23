NOW MagazineAll EventsSummer at Union Boardwalk

10
Aug
-
25
Sep

Summer at Union Boardwalk

by Union Boardwalk - Presented by TD
 
For the first time, Union Station’s Sir John A. McDonald Plaza at Front Street will be home to Union Boardwalk – an immersive outdoor art installation open to all, from Aug 10th -Sept 25th.

Showcases interdisciplinary Toronto artist Javid Jah’s ‘The Universe Within’, a series of artworks that convey the union between the individual human and the Universe at large. Lush green spaces plants.

To ensure visitors are practicing safe, social distancing protocols, Union Station staff, and ground markers will be on-site throughout the installation.  Open daily, 7 am-9 pm. Best enjoyed during daylight hours.

 

Date And Time

2020-08-10 @ 07:00 AM to
2020-09-25 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

65 Front St West, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1E6, 65 Front St West, Toronto, Ontario M5J 1E6
 

Venue

Union Station - Sir John A. Macdonald Plaza
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art
 
 
 

Outdoor art exhibition.

