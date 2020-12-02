OCAD University’s GradEx105

Explore the work of hundreds of Canada’s best emerging creatives at GradEx 105, including the OCAD University Medal Winners for 2020.

OCAD U’s free annual graduate exhibition, GradEx 105, launches Dec 15 and runs to Feb 28, with three new platforms: an online exhibition, videos on OCAD U LiVE, the University’s 24/7 video channel, and outdoor public activations/projections (scheduled for February 14 to 28, 2021). The outdoor activations were moved to 2021, due to the current lockdown.

https://www.ocadu.ca/gradex

GradEx, Toronto’s largest free art and design exhibition, is normally a five-day in-person annual event in May, with thousands of guests. While 2020 presented its challenges, this year’s exhibition still aims to provide its graduates with an opportunity to showcase their talents and connect them with potential employers and buyers.

The online platform will include an opportunity for industry members to connect with artists and designers to recruit new talent for their own galleries and firms.