Katie Lyle and Ella Dawn McGeough

Greener than Grass exhibition. Oct 22-Nov 21.

How do you visualize the space in between where two things meet? Between Tantalus and his environment; between your skin and mine; between the world we inherit and the one we hope for?

Imagined touch is erotic—anticipation, a fantasy of contact that never arrives, intimate and infinite nearness. How do we reckon with imagined touch versus real contact? Action creates relays between entities, echoes that reverberate into the space of in-between. What would it look like to escape our barriers?1

Programmed events throughout the run of the exhibition, including a writing workshop and mail exchange (dates tba) consider the artworks’ meaning, significance, and method of installation while allowing space for looser, sociable conversations.