Greg Brophy

Photo exhibition of 22 photogravures from the Brooklyn NY artist. Sep 4-Oct 11. Artist reception Sep 18.

Aug 23, 2021

Photo exhibition of 22 photogravures from the Brooklyn NY artist. Sep 4-Oct 11. Artist reception Sep 18. Bob Carnie Printmaking and Gallery, 1681 Dundas W. http://www.bobcarnieprintmakingandgallery.ca

The photos are a series of images from Willets Point Queens, an industrial neighborhood where small business owners are fighting to keep their businesses.

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Your Email Address - greg@gregbrophy.com

Venue Address - Bob Carnie Printmaking & Gallery

Date And Time
2021-09-04 @ 09:30 AM to
2021-10-11 @ 03:00 PM

Location
Bob Carnie Printmaking & Gallery, 1681 DUNDAS STREET WEST TORONTO ON

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

