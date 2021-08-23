Greg Brophy

- News
Photo exhibition of 22 photogravures from the Brooklyn NY artist. Sep 4-Oct 11. Artist reception Sep 18. Bob Carnie Printmaking.
The photos are a series of images from Willets Point Queens, an industrial neighborhood where small business owners are fighting to keep their businesses.
Venue Address - Bob Carnie Printmaking & Gallery