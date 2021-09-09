Greg Brophy Photo Exhibition

Greg Brophy will be giving two presentations on the Photopolymer Gravure Process. He will be giving a brief history of Photogravure, the steps in the making a photopolymer gravure, how it differs from traditional Photogravure, the longevity of the prints and what photopolymer gravure offers versus other printing processes. Examples of the plates and prints and materials used will be shown. Sep 16 from 6-7 pm and 7-8 pm, and Sep 22 from 6-7 pm and 7-8 pm. Free. Bob Carnie Printmaking & Gallery, 1681 Dundas W. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C44A8AE23A4F4C16-greg