COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Greg Brophy Photo Exhibition

Greg Brophy will be giving two presentations on the Photopolymer Gravure Process. He will be giving a brief history.

Sep 9, 2021

Greg Brophy Photo Exhibition

5 5 people viewed this event.

Greg Brophy will be giving two presentations on the Photopolymer Gravure Process. He will be giving a brief history of Photogravure, the steps in the making a photopolymer gravure, how it differs from traditional Photogravure, the longevity of the prints and what photopolymer gravure offers versus other printing processes.  Examples of the plates and prints and materials used will be shown. Sep 16 from 6-7 pm and 7-8 pm, and Sep 22 from 6-7 pm and 7-8 pm. Free. Bob Carnie Printmaking & Gallery, 1681 Dundas W. https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C44A8AE23A4F4C16-greg

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Thu, Sep 16th, 2021 @ 06:00 PM to
Wed, Sep 22nd, 2021 @ 08:00 PM

Location
1681 Dundas St W, Bob Carnie Printmaking & Gallery

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art
 
 

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine