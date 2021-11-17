Guided exhibition tour: Survival Architecture And The Art Of Resilience

Join Onsite Gallery for a free guided tour of our current exhibition, Survival Architecture and the Art of Resilience, curated by Art Works for Change. Tours are led by Onsite’s knowledgable student staff, and include an overview of the exhibition and in-depth information on select works. Pre-registration is required and capacity is limited for distancing purposes.

Full exhibition info

Tours are offered at 2 pm on Thursday, November 18, and every Saturday to December 11. Register here.

Onsite Gallery is the flagship professional gallery of OCAD U and an experimental curatorial platform for art, design and new media. Visit our website for upcoming public events. The gallery is located at 199 Richmond St. W, Toronto, ON, M5V 0H4. Telephone: 416-977-6000, ext. 265. Opening hours are: Wednesdays to Fridays from noon to 7 p.m.; Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. Free admission.

Please note: a mask must be worn at all times while visiting the Gallery, for all visitors over the age of 2. Proof of vaccination is required for entry to Onsite Gallery. Please bring your QR code or vaccine certificate, printed or displayed on smartphone, as well as a piece of government-issued ID. Click here for full visitor information and safety guidelines.