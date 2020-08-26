Exhibition Dates: September 12-October 17, 2020. Guillaume Simoneau in attendance during these times: Friday September 11, 4-8 pm & Saturday September 12, 11 am-6 pm.

Stephen Bulger Gallery is pleased to present “Murder”, our second solo exhibition of work by Canadian photographer Guillaume Simoneau.

“Murder” was produced in the Spring of 2016 and 2017 in the seismic prefecture of Saga and the mountainous region of Kanazawa, Japan. After looking to the great outdoors to bring us “Experimental Lake”, Simoneau now opts for a more personal and intimate narrative reminiscent of the enormous emotional charge emanating from his book Love and War (Dewi Lewis, 2013).

“This body of work is a response: a timeless dialogue with the work of my mother, Jeanne d’Arc Fournier, as well as an homage-attack to the acclaimed Ravens series by Japanese photographer Masahisa Fukase (1934-2012),” says Simoneau.