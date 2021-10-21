Halloween

Best Movies on Netflix

Helio Gallery presents Mike Smalley – New Works

Helio Gallery presents the new work of artist Mike Smalley. We will be showing paintings, drawings, pastels and mixed media..

Oct 21, 2021

Helio Gallery presents Mike Smalley – New Works

2 2 people viewed this event.

Helio Gallery presents the new work of artist Mike Smalley. We will be showing paintings, drawings, pastels and mixed media. Please book a time slot for the opening evening 7:oo – 9:30 pm. and proof of vaccination is necessary. Saturday and Sunday times are noon to 5 pm. 

Additional Details

Location Address - 1256 Queen Street East

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 29th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM to
Sun, Nov 21st, 2021 @ 09:30 PM

Location
Helio Gallery

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine