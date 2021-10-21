Helio Gallery presents the new works of artist Mike Smalley

- News
Helio Gallery presents the new work of artist Mike Smalley. We will be showing paintings, drawings, pastels and mixed media. Please book a time slot for the opening evening 7:oo – 9:30 pm. and proof of vaccination is necessary. Saturday and Sunday times are noon to 5 pm.
Location Address - 1256 Queen Street East
Event Price - Free