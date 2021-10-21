Halloween

Oct 21, 2021

Helio Gallery presents the new works of artist Mike Smalley

Helio Gallery presents the new work of artist Mike Smalley. We will be showing paintings, drawings, pastels and mixed media. Please book a time slot for the opening evening 7:oo – 9:30 pm. and proof of vaccination is necessary. Saturday and Sunday times are noon to 5 pm. 

Additional Details

Location Address - 1256 Queen Street East

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 29th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM to
Sun, Nov 21st, 2021 @ 09:30 PM

Location
Helio Gallery

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

