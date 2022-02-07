Readers' Choice 2021

HI LIBIDO

A SEX SHOW  2022  (online & Gallery)

Gallery 1313 ( opens )

1313 Queen St. West  416-536-6778  www.g1313.org

FEB. 2 – FEB. 28th ,  2022

With COVID -19 abundantly making its presence in 2022 it might seem strange to have an exhibition exploring sexuality . In the past artists had many individual expressions of sex and desire in works presented . Sometimes it has covered sexual politics , the science of sex , a variety of sexual practices and attitudes to sex. ( burlesque , bondage , role –playing , fantasy  ) Occasionally work has looked a sex with humor  And now we have an  exhibition which is even more challenging . We open up the gallery to new works which cover a subject matter that is sometimes difficult for some to navigate . Artists love to explore different terrain so this exhibition opens up a new opportunity and will hopefully let visitors talk and think about a subject matter which for some seems taboo . This is a hybrid exhibit of works online and some in the Gallery .

Curated online by Phil Anderson .

Gallery 1313 has a mandate to support emerging artists. This call includes a variety of media including painting, drawing, mixed media, photography and video.

Participating artists include Katie Stegweit , Lillian Chow , Andria Keen, Phil Taylor, Adriana Polanic , Grace Dam, Fei Ji , Gilles Morin , Catherine Comtos ( Montreal ) , Chazzy Haskell, Yasmeen Kazak, Mirren Hinchley , Tanya Fenkell , Joe Atikian , Godly Styles , Farok Nooroney , Cindi Talbot , Ardyn Gibbs and others.

Gallery Hours Wed- Sat 1-5pm  Sun 1-4pm

Some works might be offensive to some . For mature visitors.

Celebrating 25 Years  

