Janet Read and Gwen Tooth

Propeller Art Gallery presents –

High Arctic Light: paintings and book works

Janet Read’s body of work presents “landscapes of consciousness” from a month’s immersion in high Arctic geography: Pond Inlet, Grise Fjord and areas of Devon, Philpotts and Ellesmere Islands.

Niagara Falls in Winter is an exhibition of acrylic paintings in which Gwen Tooth has experimented with multiple textures and glazes to present her impression of seeing “The Falls” in winter on numerous occasions over many years.

Oct 28-Nov 15. https://www.propellerartgallery.ca/