HISTORY SEEN the collective work of Brandon Steen goes on exhibit this October 2022 at The Elaine Fleck Gallery in Toronto. Steen has a passion for Toronto’s architectural history and is driven to capture in his paintings this rich history before it is gone and in some cases while our past is being demolished and forever changed. Come learn how the artist sees his city at the Artist Reception hosted by The Elaine Fleck Gallery on Thursday, October the 13th, from 7 – 9 pm

Interested in attending? email to register.