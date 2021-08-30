Jacquie Comrie: HEAL

Public art work “HEAL” will be revealed on August 31st in celebration of HSBC Bank Canada’s “Business for the Planet” global campaign. HSBC commissioned local Toronto artist Jacquie Comrie to create an original art installation in the city’s Distillery district that will bring celebrate the bank’s s commitment to a sustainable future and pledge to become a net-zero carbon business by 2030 or sooner.

The piece, titled “HEAL”, will be created using LumActiv® technology, which helps break down pollutants and improve air quality, as a symbolic art installation and will be available for public viewing for the next six weeks. Runs Aug 31-Oct 18.

Comrie centers her work on bringing attention to mental health using colour therapy in public spaces and this piece found inspiration in the collective healing that Comrie hopes to inspire after a global pandemic. “HEAL” finds the connectivity between the health, social and environmental crises that have dominated the world’s attention in the past 18 months. Comrie and HSBC’s goal in working together is to raise awareness and create a space for people to have a shared experience, which will affect personal, community and business regeneration.