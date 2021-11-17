Human Rights Film festival: We’ve Been Here

Readers' Choice 2021

Nov 17, 2021

8 8 people viewed this event.

JAYU is presenting HRFF+ ‘21! Join us for an exclusive sneak peek of We’ve Been Here, JAYU’s newest youth-led exhibition. In August 2021, two JAYU artists visited Kitchener, Ontario, where in partnership with White Owl Native Ancestry Association and Wisahkotewinowak, they provided a two-week arts and social justice mentorship program to Indigenous youth.

The intensive program culminated in We’ve Been Here, an exhibition featuring self portraits and poetry that capture the young artists’ exploration of reconciliation, truth, healing, connection to land, and dreams for the future.  

Register for one of two group tours (40 people each)*:

Tour # 1 – 6:30 – 7:30 PM

Tour # 2 – 8:00 – 9:00 PM

*proof of vaccination will be required upon entry. Please read more about our COVID guidelines before registering.

Presented by JAYU

Location Address - 401 Richmond St W #380, Toronto, ON M5V 3A8

Event Price - Free

Thu, Dec 2nd, 2021 @ 06:30 PM
to 09:00 PM

JAYU Studio

Art Exhibition

Art

