I am land is an exhibition curated by Maya Wilson-Sanchez as part of ArtworxTO, Toronto’s Year of Public Art, 2021-2022. Between a global pandemic, calls of justice for Black lives, world-wide protests against femicide, and finding remains in former residential schools, many have had to recently endure grief. I am land that feels offers a public space for mourning, where death is tied to systemic violence and issues of injustice. This first part of I am land examines how artists document loss. It proposes art-making as a method for working through grief, and examines how collective conversations about loss in public space can lead to healing. From Glenna Cardinal’s and Carolina Caycedo’s mourning of land, to Anique Jordan’s work on Black grief and remembrance, Amber Webb’s memorial to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and a participatory and community-based altar by the Day of the Dead Collective, this exhibition explores grief through a myriad of themes and forms. Set in a public space, it works to demonstrate the power of collective mourning in the personal and the political.

I am land is a three-part exhibition. Opening October 27 is I am land that feels, the first installation of three parts that will be presented over the next year. Oct 27-Dec 31.

Image credit: Carolina Caycedo, The Collapsing of a Model (2019)