IAM – Dance of the Molecules – A Covid-19 Story directed by Radha Chaddah and presented by the Aga Khan Museum as a virtual performance installation. Opens March 5 – April 30. Here is a link to the exhibition which goes live on the 5th of March: agakhanmuseum.org/IAM

An immersive outdoor multimedia performance currently manifested as an experimental dance film, IAM is a collection of COVID-19 stories told through dance and light over four acts.

The first act, IAM: Dance of the Molecules, premieres on March 5 as a digital exhibition on the Aga Khan Museum’s website. Known for making art about invisible realities like the cellular world and electromagnetic energy using light as her primary medium, Chaddah is uniquely suited to interpret this moment of global significance.“The intention of IAM: Dance of the Molecules is to bring us out of the realm of fearfulness and into the realm of curiosity,” said Radha Chaddah. “IAM symbolizes the interconnectedness of nature, and the fallacy that humans can live outside of it, or control it. The pandemic reminds us that we are but a thread in the interwoven fabric of nature, a small part of a much larger evolutionary narrative.”

Created by Radha Chaddah, Choreographer – Allie Blumas, Dancers – Allie Blumas & Lee Gelbloom, Produced by Jaclyn Blumas & PORCH MEDIA. An under5studio production. Presented by the Aga Khan Museum.