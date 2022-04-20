iAM Exhibition Momentum is the culmination of artwork created by emerging youth artists who participated in the JAYU iAM Online residency from Oct 2021 to March 2022.

After more than two years of separation, closing the distance is more important than ever. Connecting through our stories builds space for new energies, for the momentum of past work to persevere through togetherness.

In October 2021, 20 emerging youth artists were paired with 20 established artist mentors to help develop their artistry in an online residency. Over the next 5 months the artists participated in anti-oppressive trainings, artist workshops and worked one on one to develop the work being exhibited. This residency led by Tanya Mok and Radha Pithadia, provided a space for youth artists and artist mentors to explore, play, discuss and create.

Special thanks to the facilitators

Bryanna Petrie, Mariah Doucette, Alita Sauve of Bloom Holistic Collective | Anti-Oppression & Indigenous Cultural Training

Eve Amponsah of Amponsah-Yeboah Consulting | Anti-Black Racism

Amy Go, President of Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice | Anti-Asian Racism

The work created in this exhibition was made possible through the residency funding by Canada Council & OAC. Each youth artist was paid for their time and artwork created. Each mentor was paid for their time and dedication to working with their mentee. A total of 40 artists were paid and 19 artworks were created.

2 Channels to showcase the Exhibition

In-Person: April 22 to May 14, 2022 9:30 to 6:30pm [Closed on Sundays]

(3 weeks, subject to covid-19 restrictions)

Online: April 22, available 24 hrs, indefinitely