Canadian artist and scientist Radha Chaddah presents IAM : Of Body And Mind. This piece is a film of a live dance performance showcased on an outdoor immersive stage.

A new immersive and dream-like work, Of Body And Mind, is an ode to the shift in the collective conscience during pandemic times. The second act of the four-part IAM, the work is set against a 3D backdrop created by projecting microscopic bodily tissues dyed with fluorescent antibodies onto an outdoor living stage.

Using multiple high lumen high resolution projectors, dancers (choreographed by Allie Blumas/ Open Fortress) are bathed in a 3D-projected light environment, using their bodies to convey the inner turmoil that pervades pandemic life. Fleeting moments of poignant unison are accompanied by the work’s ethereal musical composition by Dan Bédard, which he orchestrated by generating sonic resonance from the spatial dimensions of microscopic photos of fungi, pollen, bee parts, mites and bacteria studded in beeswax.

All four acts of IAM are meant to be experienced as an in-person immersive performance installation but due to pandemic restrictions, Radha and her creative collaborators decided to switch gears and capture the live performance on film.

Tune in April 22 to watch the international premiere hosted by the Aga Khan Museum as a digital exhibition of the work.