Gina D’Aloisio – I’m sick of talking weather,

It has been clear to scientists for many years now that climate change poses a serious existential threat to humankind. So why has there been no drastic measures taken to prevent this issue? I’m sick of talking weather, seeks to answer this question by investigating the strategies used by systems of power to mislead, and pacify the public, while questioning how this cause and effect leads to a cycle of disfunction which damages our environment. To explore these themes, Gina D’Aloisio uses everyday objects connected to both weather and climate, in conjunction with the body, replicated in silicone. To Jul 27. Muse Gallery, 1230 Yonge.

musegallery@bellnet.ca