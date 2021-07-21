Solo show entitled “I’m sick of talking weather” featuring a collection of artwork investigating the strategies used by systems of power to mislead, and pacify the public, while questioning how this cause and effect leads to a cycle of disfunction which damages our environment. To explore these themes, Gina D’Aloisio uses everyday objects connected to both weather and climate, in conjunction with the body, replicated in silicone. July 20-27 at Muse Gallery, 1230 Yonge. musegallery.ca