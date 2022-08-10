Artists: Hee J. Jo & Esther Kim

August 24-Sept 3 (Tues-Sat 12-5PM)

Immersed in Bliss presents a series of colourful paintings by Esther Kim and Hee J. Jo. Kim and Jo are Korean Canadian artists whose works are bright and vibrant. Each artist depicts bliss in different perceptions through their matters, forms, tex­tures, and colours. Inspired by the mundane, both artists’ works portray their sur­roundings with a positive point of view. After struggling with the greyness of COVID, Kim and Jo try to find a way to enjoy and appreciate sweet moments in our daily lives.

The exhibition allows viewers to experience comfort, consolation, and hopefulness about the world as we exit the pandemic, and our lives begin anew. Kim and Jo’s works deliver a sense of delightfulness found in the most ordinary days, expressing gratitude in the most mundane things.

Opening Reception: Aug 27 (2-5 PM)