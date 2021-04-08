In the Moment – Studio Art Graduating Exhibition

The Department of Arts, Culture and Media at the UofT present a virtual exhibition featuring the works of students in the Studio Art program. April 16 from noon to 11:30 pm. https://www.instagram.com/inthemoment_2021/

This show features the research, creative, and production work of our twenty-six students. In the Moment, highlights an acute sense of urgency for this particular moment in time. Individual projects grapple with important concepts such as climate crisis, race, and survival during these unprecedented times. This new era may be more difficult to navigate, however, one thing is certain, these students are ready to launch their unique vision in the world: to re-imagine it, and to contribute to making it better each in their own way.