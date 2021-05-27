Virtual exhibition featuring U of T Scarborough student artists

Works by Zi Yan Bai, Lamia Firasta, Hadil Hamam, Nicole Kozak, Wing Lam Leung, Yixuan Li, Quinie Liu, Noah Hanyue Qin, Katie Cheuk Ying Tang, Zeyu Zhang

Curated by Sylvie Stojanovski, Honours Bachelor of Arts (Arts & Media Management and Studio Art), University of Toronto Scarborough

Inside & Out explores how notions of self and of the environments we traverse have shifted as a result of COVID-19. Through their work, the artists invite you into their neighbourhoods, homes, minds, and hearts to experience their stories. Their explorations of love, loss, grief, and longing in isolation have the power to transcend the distance between us, both inside & out.

Inside & Out is the eighth in a series of annual student exhibitions presented in partnership between Cedar Ridge Creative Centre and the Doris McCarthy Gallery, University of Toronto Scarborough, as part of the DMG @ Cedar Ridge Creative Centre Curatorial Mentorship Program. The exhibition is the culmination of a curatorial internship at the Doris McCarthy Gallery by a student or recent graduate of the University of Toronto Scarborough.