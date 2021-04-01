InSitu Multi-Arts Festival: The Lost Museum – Artist Talks & Workshops

CreativeHub presents the InSitu Multi-Arts Festival: The Lost Museum. Virtual platform filled with stories, short films, interactive gaming, digital features, original artwork, curated collections, and special performances by Mississauga’s creative communities, The Lost Museum includes 9 engaging virtual collections. Artist talks and workshops hosted on Zoom. Apr 1-22. Pwyc. http://thelostmuseum.ca

The line-up features behind-the-scenes content from The Lost Museum’s Colleen Snell (dramaturge/world builder/writer) and Noelle Hamlyn (set/costume/visual designer), artist-led discussions on lost and abandoned spaces from retired architect and professor Ken Snell, and an introduction to movement scores from ideation to interpretation from multidisciplinary artist Rohan Dhupar.

Also included in the line-up is a personal curatorial tour and artist talk from mixed-media artist Raheel Patel, and a workshop hosted by performer, writer and educator Andrew Gaboury on creating your own unreceived messages and undelivered packages.

To sign up for virtual Artist Talks & Workshops, visit: https://www.creativehub1352.ca/insitumultiartsfestival

The Lost Museum production features outstanding work from talented established and emerging artists and performers. It appeals to our love of stories, escapism and wonderment. New stories, exhibits and content will be added throughout the year.