Inspired by the Arts Group Exhibition

Just as Georgia O’Keefe believed that “music could be translated into something for the eye”, and Rene Magritte played on words, many creatives are inspired by a wide array of artistic endeavours. What art forms make your heart sing and feed your soul?
Leslie Grove Gallery presents 30 artworks that were influenced by a genre outside of the one in which they were created. Nov 10 to Nov 28, reception 6-8 pm, Nov 11. Open noon-5 pm. Details at https://www.lesliegrovegallery.ca
Location Address - 1158 Queen Street East, Toronto On., M4M 1L2
Event Price - Free