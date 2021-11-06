Inspired by the Arts Group Exhibition

New restaurants

Nov 6, 2021

Just as Georgia O’Keefe believed that “music could be translated into something for the eye”, and Rene Magritte played on words, many creatives are inspired by a wide array of artistic endeavours. What art forms make your heart sing and feed your soul?

Leslie Grove Gallery presents 30 artworks that were influenced by a genre outside of the one in which they were created. Nov 10 to Nov 28, reception 6-8 pm, Nov 11. Open noon-5 pm. Details at https://www.lesliegrovegallery.ca 

Additional Details

Location Address - 1158 Queen Street East, Toronto On., M4M 1L2

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Wed, Nov 10th, 2021 @ 12:00 PM to
Sun, Nov 28th, 2021 @ 05:00 PM

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

