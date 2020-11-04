Peter Friedrichsen & Michael Zaharuk

Propeller Art Gallery presents INTERFERENCE: Photograms in Cyanotype by Peter Friedrichsen, and COVID THY NEIGHBOUR by Michael Zaharuk. November 18 -29.

INTERFERENCE: Photograms in Cyanotype

The photogram prints in ‘Interference’ are recordings of the interference of light patterns. These are the result of multiple layers of repeating lines or mesh which can be rotated, shaped and distorted. The final interference pattern or moiré appears in overlapping areas and may dominate or introduce subtle variations. The exhibition title ‘Interference’ refers to the technique used, but also metaphorically, to the present times. The resulting prints are left to the viewers own imaginative interpretation.

COVID THY NEIGHBOUR is a collection of Editorial Cartoons and Illustrations by Michael Zaharuk created during “Covid times”. The show features recent political cartoons, humorous prints, poster art and Illustration.