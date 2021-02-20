International Call for Art – 6x6x2021 – You’re Invited!

Artwork entries accepted now through April 10 (or Postmarked by April 12)

6x6x2021: June 5 – July 18, 2021

Artwork Entries Due: April 10

(International Postmarked by April 2 / U.S. Postmarked by April 12)

Global Online Preview Begins: May 14 at 10am

In Gallery Preview: May 31–June 4

VIRTUAL Opening Night: June 5, 4-10pm

Global Online Purchasing Begins: June 8 at 10am

Artwork Purchase Price: $20 each

Purchased Artwork Pick-Up: July 18-21, 12-6pm

Each summer Rochester Contemporary Art Center’s 6×6 exhibition brings together thousands of original artworks, made and donated by celebrities, international & local artists, designers, youth and YOU. Each artist may enter up to three artworks of any medium except glitter (2D or 3D). Artworks must be six inches square and signed only on the back, to be exhibited anonymously. Participation is free. All artworks will be exhibited and for sale to the public for $20 each to benefit RoCo. Artists’ names will be revealed to the buyer upon purchase and all artworks remain on display through the end of the exhibition on July 18. Limit three artworks per school or school group (no limit for colleges).

Entry is FREE

Drop off artworks at RoCo during normal gallery hours Wed-Sat 12-5pm/Friday 12-9pm

Or mail artworks by April 12 to:

Rochester Contemporary Art Center

137 East Ave, Rochester, NY 14604 USA

For more information:

Email us at info@rochestercontemporary.org

Call us at 585-461-2222

Visit roco6x6.org

