Into the City: Site Interventions in 80’s Toronto

CFMDC presents an online exhibition of work by Rebecca Garrett including “Project for a Divided House”, “Crazy Jane and the Torrent Men”, and “a moment of pure feeling”. Free. Aug 13-26. http://CFMDC.tv

This program is curated by Jorge Lozano and Alexandra Gelis and supported by the Canada Council for the Arts.

About the projects:

“Project for a Divided House” (1981) is an installation consisting of four super 8 film projectors with film loops projected on walls constructed to duplicate the existing walls, and then shifted slightly to create a doubling in the experience of the space. As the viewer moved through the space they became aware of speakers embedded in the constructed walls, containing sounds recorded during the building of the walls. This site specific installation was in a gallery located in an old Victorian house in downtown Toronto, typical of the settler colonial architecture that defines the history and character of the core of the city. The piece was a response to a social history that was, at the time, obfuscated and erased.

“Crazy Jane and the Torrent Men” (1986) consisted of two large, rear projected screens, ten feet high and sixteen feet wide. The screens were placed parallel to each other, four feet apart, forming a corridor-like space. The viewer had to stand between the two screens, and could only look at one screen at a time; there was no position from which one could step back and view the whole piece from some vantage point outside of it. The twelve minute 16 mm film was comprised of three pairs of shots, filmed in real time and unedited within each scene. The piece articulates a metaphysical or philosophical dilemma about having to choose between being inside something or being outside watching it — between living life or observing it.

“a moment of pure feeling” (1989) is a 16mm film loop installation, Eiki arc projector, copper plumbing, reservoir, pump, large glass. “a moment of pure feeling” responded to environmental and political issues embedded in an industrial building at Lansdowne and Dupont streets in Toronto. In 1989, the General Electric factory was empty due to contamination by toxic waste such as PCBs, and stood as a haunted monument to the transition from an industrial to a digital economy. A group of artists who were looking for alternatives to the established gallery system organized an exhibition in the space. “A moment of pure feeling” occupied two rooms in the former factory.

About Rebecca Garrett:

Rebecca Garrett is a Toronto based artist whose award winning experimental videos, installations, and community video projects have been exhibited at numerous venues in Canada and abroad. Garrett has worked collaboratively and/or collectively with many groups and individuals in Canada, the USA, Zimbabwe, and Kenya, and has taught at York University, the University of Toronto, and the Ontario College of Art and Design. Her work expresses a long commitment to naming economic, colonial and social injustices, and building relations of exchange and reciprocity.

About CFMDC:

Established in 1967, CFMDC is a not-for-profit, non-commercial media arts distributor that specializes in independent, artist made work on film and video including works from historically underrepresented communities. We advocate for a holistic understanding of production, distribution and exhibition that prioritizes artist rights, accessibility and the creation of new audiences through education and critical thinking.

Through a unique and successful national and international distribution service, CFMDC makes its collection available for preview, rental or sale for the purposes of research, exhibition, screening and broadcast as well as for institutional and private acquisition